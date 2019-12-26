MONTCALM CO. – An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for five-year-old Beau Brennan Belson who was last seen Christmas day playing outside a residence in the area of N. Holland Rd. and Fleck Rd. in Six Lakes, Michigan.
He is described as white, three foot tall, 40 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Beau was wearing gray footie pajamas with green dinosaurs, blue jacket and black boots.
It is unknown where he may have gone or in what direction.
Persons who have information about his whereabouts should call 911, Montcalm Central Dispatch (989-831-5253) or Michigan State Police Lakeview Post (989-352-8444) (after hours select option #2).