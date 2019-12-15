By Jared Leatzow
I recently wrote a column with some tips and tricks that could be useful for would be travelers that are planning their vacation.
The information found in that article was based on my own experiences traveling to different parts of the United States and abroad. I’ve been thinking about some of the other things I’ve learned from my travels, and after my most recent vacation to Thailand have a bunch of new tips, tricks and ideas I’d like to share.
1. Wear compression socks on long flights
I’ve been a (wannabe) athlete for most of my life. In high school I played soccer and lacrosse, and in college competed in judo. Going even farther back I played every sport (poorly) that you could think of.
However, beyond being fairly active for the entirety of my life, I’ve been interested in sports performance for as long as I could remember. Whether it was getting in shape for a season through strenuous training, or paying attention to what I eat in order to feel my best on game day.
Because of all of this I’ve stayed relatively lean my entire life, and never really had an issue with inflammation or swelling. However, that was not the case on my most recent trip to Thailand.
After spending more than 16 hours in a plane traveling to, and then back from the Southeast Asian country I had issues with swelling in my lower legs. Something that apparently isn’t too uncommon on flights lasting more than five-hours.
I can’t remember this having ever been an issue on other long trips that I’ve taken, but on this one in particular my ankles swelled to the size of an orange. Doing some research on the topic, I’ve found one common solution is to wear compression socks.
Compression socks are commonly worn by people in hospital settings who are bedridden. They help to prevent something called deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in the lower legs.
DVT causes blood to clot in the lower body and your limbs sometimes will swell., this can be an issue if a clot breaks off and lodges itself in a person’s lungs. Your risk of this happening increases as you get older.
Unfortunately, long flights can also cause DVT to occur in a person. Compression socks help improve circulation in the feet and calves, and may reduce some of the associated swelling that occur on longer flights.
Unfortunately, I did not have compression socks to wear on this trip, but ordered some the day I got back to have on hand for future trips. DVT isn’t something I’m too fearful of since I am still fairly young, and live a pretty healthy lifestyle free of tobacco and with light to moderate alcohol consumption.
Alternatively, if you don’t want to buy special socks you can get up, move around and do some light stretching on the plane for the lower body. The only problem I’ve found with this solution is on more turbulent flights you will be asked to stay seated by the flight staff.
2. Stay hydrated
Good hydration is important for all parts of life, but on long trips it is particularly important. There are a number of reasons for this, with DVT being one of them.
Not only is DVT an issue when you become dehydrated, but your overall health could suffer as well. Staying hydrated could make a difference on your energy levels, and how well you bounce back from a fatiguing day of travel.
As a runner, my hydration levels are something I try to be conscious of. The obvious solution for hydration would be to drink more water, but sometimes that can do more harm than good.
Bottled water typically has its minerals stripped from it, and can cause you to lose precious electrolytes. Water in some circumstances is not the best thing to drink when trying to rehydrate.
Fluids like milk and orange juice tend to do a better job for various reasons. However, unless you are a pro-athlete in training drinking these things is not always advisable. They add calories to your diet you might not want.
Sports drinks are also good for hydrating, but they also have extra calories, which might not be good for people trying to lose weight.
However, typically when people vacation it is a time to indulge a little bit, so worrying about the calories in your drink shouldn’t be something you are stressing out about. If offered a drink on the plane opt for both juice and water to keep hydration up, and try avoiding caffeine and alcohol which can cause dehydration.
You should also travel with a water bottle. Something that holds a good amount of water, but isn’t so big that it becomes burdensome to carry with you. Once you are through the security checkpoints at the airport you can fill your bottle up at the drinking fountain.
To deal with some of the associated electrolyte issues that come from drinking excessive amounts of water try mixing either a little sea salt, or a powdered sports drink products that’s used by long distance athletes into your water.
Be careful with the sea salt though. Too much can have a laxative effect. A small amount can go a long way
3. Use Uber or it’s equivalent to negotiate taxi prices
When traveling to Thailand there are three options for how to get around. The first one is to rent a motorcycle or vespa, and the other two ways are to either hire a taxi or Grab driver to get you to where you’re going.
I didn’t have enough courage to rent a motorcycle or vespa, since I was fearful of being hit by a car, and unaccustomed to the traffic laws there. Instead, I opted to either use taxi services or Grab, the Southeast Asian version of Uber.
My preference between the two was to use Grab. It wasn’t always the cheapest, but it greatly reduced the amount of haggling I did for a ride somewhere.
When I was traveling by taxi, knowing the Grab price for the same trip made negotiating that much easier. On my trip, a taxi driver tried to charge me 400 baht (Thai currency) more than what Grab had quoted me for a ride to the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary.
After showing the taxi driver how much Grab was charging he quickly reduced his price, matching what the ride service app had quoted me. I generally find haggling annoying, but through using the app I had the upper hand in the negotiations.
This rule isn’t only applicable in Southeast Asia. It can be useful anywhere you go that uses taxis. Your success might vary country by country, but in Thailand taxi’s are not metered so there is a lot wiggle room on how much you can be expected to pay using such services.
4. Fight jet lag by changing your sleeping schedule
Jet lag can be annoying, and no matter the trip you take the quality of your sleep will likely suffer. On shorter trips, with no time difference, sleep can suffer due to the change in your environment.
With longer trips there is usually a time change that can wreck your circadian rhythm. A way to account for some of the sleep loss, or the lack of deep sleep you experience is to make adjustments to your sleep schedule prior to your departure.
Preparing for a short trip inside your own time zone could mean getting more sleep via naps, or going to bed earlier, to account for the sleep debt you’ll incur. With long flights outside your time zone, a more methodical approach is necessary to account for the associated jet lag that comes with it.
A complete shift in your sleep schedule, as well as meal timing, avoiding bright light, and a change in how you conduct regular physical activity can help combat jet lag. However, for the sake of brevity and space, also because most people don’t have the luxury of changing their life entirely around travel I’ll only be discussing sleep.
The easiest way to figure out your sleep schedule leading up to your trip is to use Jet Lag Rooster. Jet Lag Rooster is a website that designs a sleep program specific to your trip.
You input your starting and ending locations, the length of your vacation, and few other variables to create a program that will help you change your sleep schedule. It lays out the best time for you to sleep, take naps, and whether or not taking a supplement like melatonin will be of any help.
Results may vary, but this approach is best used a week or more in advance of your actual trip.