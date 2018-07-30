WHITEHALL – Enjoy your favorite Fetch craft beer and the music of Catfish and the Man on the grounds of the White River Light Station, 6199 Murray Road.
The event will be held Friday, Aug. 3, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Admission to the concert is free. Standard admission price will be charged for climbing the lighthouse tower which will be open during the concert.
This event is a fundraiser for the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers, caretakers of four West Michigan lighthouses, including the White River Light Station.
