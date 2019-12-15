MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Humane Society was awarded a $100,000 check from the Petco Foundation in honor of a therapy dog adopted by Reeths-Puffer Elementary School.
A special assembly to celebrate the donation was held at the Reeths-Puffer Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 13
Two years ago students at the school wrote persuasive letters to the staff to adopt a therapy dog for use at the school. Last year the school decided to adopt Buddy, a mixed breed dog, from the Humane Society.
Buddy was chosen for his demeanor and his hypoallergenic coat.
The Reeths-Puffer Elementary School submitted a video on behalf of the Muskegon Humane Society to the Petco Foundation. In addition to awarding money to the humane society, the foundation gave the school district free grooming for Buddy and a $1,000 gift certificate to be used at a local Petco store.
Representatives from Petco flew from San Antonio, Texas for the event. There were also representatives from Skechers, who flew in from California.
“So you guys did something really, really special. You convinced the school to adopt Buddy. You helped save a pet’s life. At the Petco Foundation we love helping save pets’ lives all across the country. In fact we’ve invested more than $260 million to help organizations and pets like buddy,” said Lisa Lane, director of marketing and development at the Petco Foundation.
Working with the Petco Foundation, Bobs for Dogs, a shoe line by the Skechers shoe company, provided gifts to the students at the school. Each student received their very own plush dog, and a pair of socks.
With each purchase of Bobs for Dogs shoes, Skechers donates a portion of the proceeds to the Petco Foundation.
A small press conference was held after the assembly.
“So this is our annual holiday wishes campaign, and we ask adopters from all across the U.S. to submit stories about how their adopted pet has brightened, and changed their lives for the better. So for the last seven-years we’ve received 15,000 of these stories, said Lane
“So for the holiday season we review them, our entire team gets involved. We read stories about how pets, like Buddy, help their school, and help their adopter; help people go on great adventures, and overcome great difficulties in their lives.”
She said the Petco Foundation chooses the top 50 submissions, and awards grants to the places where the pet was adopted. Money awarded is from $5,000 to $100,000.
“Buddy is an example for sheltered dogs. They come in all shapes and sizes, and have a purpose. Just because they are dumped at a shelter doesn’t mean they’re not valuable,” said executive director Alexis Ogborn, Muskegon Humane Society.
With the money that was awarded to them, the Humane Society plans to build a spay and neuter suite inside their building.
“One of our goals this year was to create a spay and neuter suite in our facility. The main reason why shelters are overflowing is not too many people are getting their animals spay and neutered,” said Ogborn.
President-elect Paula Smith, Muskegon Humane Society, said the organization was sending animals to West Michigan Spay and Neuter Clinic until it closed.
Currently, they have veterinarians come into the humane society to do the procedure. One veterinarian is Dr. Ward Heaton of White Lake Animal Clinic in Montague.
The humane society is funded by donations. According to Smith, $100,000 is the total annual operating budget for the organization, so the money from the Petco Foundation will go a long way.