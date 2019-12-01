Natural Health Therapist Loyal Brufladt will bring his passion for naturopathic care and healing to White Lake Community Library on Friday, December 6, at 1:00 pm, with a new program called “Your Body Talks: Here’s What It’s Saying.”
This class will be about not only listening to your body, but also being aware of physical signs that are often overlooked. In this class, you can learn how to read your body’s signals, and how to use that information to enhance your own health and wellbeing.
Loyal graduated from Montague High School and is continuing his education at the Naturopathic Institute of Therapies and Education (NITE), in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. He expects to complete the four-year program in the spring of 2021 and plans to set up a practice in west Michigan. He chose this field of study to achieve a “better state of health”. Loyal feels that conventional medicine does not cover enough ground to accomplish his health goals, which include many everyday changes that traditional medical practitioners overlook.
At a recent talk, Loyal suggested getting rid of plastics, especially those that touch food, going completely organic when buying produce and other foods, and drinking heavily filtered water to eliminate fluoride and other contaminants found in tap water. He explained the difference between “stressed” and “weakened” conditions, and how to counteract them by either cleansing or building with medicinal herbs.
This new natural health series will continue at the library into 2020. Upcoming topics will include Household Herbs, The History of Naturopathy, Homeopathy and General Anatomy. Everyone is welcome to attend the December 6 event, which is free and open to the public.
White Lake Community Library is located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall. For more information, call the library at 231-894-9531, or visit the library website at wlclib.org.