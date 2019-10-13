GRANT TWP. – A two-year process to replace an aging fire truck is nearly over for the Grant Township Fire Department.
Fire Chief Roland Brooks told the township board at its Oct. 1 meeting that the new truck should be ready in a couple of weeks.
The cost of the new 2,000 gallon tanker will be $313,814.16, and the township board voted that night to pay $60,000 from the general fund toward that cost, and to borrow the remaining $181,000 over five years. The township had already paid a $46,335 downpayment to CSI Emergency Apparatus, LLC of Grayling for the truck. The township had already purchased a Freightliner cab and chassis, on which to place the apparatus for $87,309.
The township had earlier approved the additional payment from the general fund for an air fitting and electric receptacles for nearly $2,000.
Brooks said the fire department, using money obtained through fundraisers, will pay $2,300 for additional shelves on the truck.
Trustee Jim Aebig made the motion to pay $60,000 from the general fund and to borrow the $181,000 with five equal annual payments.
That motion passed unanimously by the five-member board.
Brooks said he hoped the truck would be ready the week of October 14 when he would be trained on it. The fire chief said CSI Emergency Apparatus has been good to work with. The township board approved a contract with CSI last November.
That wasn’t the case for an earlier contractor for the fire truck. The township had selected ETankers of Grand Ledge for building the apparatus. The township submitted a $39,234 downpayment and waited nine months for the work to start before retrieving the cab and chassis and searching for another company to build the truck.
Brooks, at the Oct. 1 meeting, told the board the township will not get the downpayment to E-Tankers back.