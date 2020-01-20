Oceana County’s fourth annual book drive for Read Early, Read Often began this week and will run until Monday, February 17.
Collection bags for books that are in good condition and meant for children ages 0-5 are located all over the County at the following locations:
Shelby – Shelby Public Library, Thomas Read Elementary, Cherry Hill
Hart – Spitler Elementary, Hart Middle School, Hart Public Library, Huntington Bank Lobby
Pentwater- Pentwater Township Library
Hesperia – Hesperia Public Library and Hesperia High School
Walkerville – Walkerville Public Schools
Read Early, Read Often encourages the reading to children starting at birth. Babies and toddlers who are read to early and often will have heard as many as thirty million more words than children who aren’t read to before Preschool. Further, the number of books in a child’s home has shown to be as impactful on a child’s educational attainment as the education level of her parents.
The Community Foundation for Oceana County’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) is heading up the book drive again as one of their community-service projects. The YAC, made up of 41 student representatives from all Oceana’s high schools, guides and provides leadership on the distribution of grants to promising youth related projects in the County.
“The Council provides continuous support to Read Early, Read Often through its coordination of the book drive, tagging and boxing of books, distribution efforts at different community events, and awarding of grant monies” stated Danielle Siegel, Foundation program assistant and Read Early Read Often coordinator.
In its fourth year, books continue to fly off the shelf. In 2019, over 6,000 books were distributed by a growing number of program partners. With extra effort to be inclusive of all community members, 20% of books distributed were bilingual, up from 17% in 2018. “The program depends on its network of partners to support this initiative, the children in our families, and their futures” says Siegel. “We are thankful for our partners that distribute books, host events & book drives and provide grant funding to sustain this program for the future. We could not do this alone!”
Read early. Read often., in partnership with Great Start Collaborative, is also kicking off the new year with a series of fun, literacy focused events throughout the community. The events are called Book Walks and if you’ve never been to one, they are so fun! The book "A Snow Day "by Ezra Jack Keats is broken down, a couple pages at a time, into a series of stations. Each station has an accompanied quick activity or little game. Families will rotate through the stations reading the pages and having fun! While some of these stations are self-directed, others will need to be manned by volunteers.
The Book Walks will take place at the following dates and locations:
Ladder Community Center: Thursday, January 23, 5:30-7 pm
Diman-Wolf Early Childhood Center: Thursday, January 30, 5:00-6:30 pm
Walkerville Public Schools: Thursday, February 20, 5:30-7 pm
These events are free and open to the public. All families welcome. Each family will receive a copy of the book The Snowy Day to take home, as well as a DIY Snowglobe kit. Snacks and refreshments are provided, while a full dinner is provided at The Ladder Community Center location.
Read early. Read often. is seeking volunteer support to help man stations. To join the effort or ask questions, call 231-869-3377, e-mail Siegel at HYPERLINK "mailto:Danielle@oceanafoundation.org" Danielle@oceanafoundation.org or follow at HYPERLINK "http://www.facebook.com/readoceana" www.facebook.com/readoceana. If you would like to support this program, donations can be sent to the Community Foundation for Oceana County at P.O. Box 902, Pentwater MI, 49449.