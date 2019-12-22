WaterDog Outfitters’ site plan for a new storefront near the Whitehall waterfront has been approved by the city’s planning commission.
The planners approved owner Steve Crooks’ plan at a special meeting held last Monday (Dec. 16). The meeting was scheduled to help expedite construction of the facility. Crooks said he would like to move into the building next spring.
The project has two more hurdles to clear. One, is completion of a phase two environmental survey of the city-owned property at 115 W. Hanson St., which will protect Crooks from liability from previous contamination. The WaterDog owner said he believes the environmental survey will have favorable results which will allow him to build on the property.
Scott Huebler, Whitehall city manager and zoning administrator, said the city had a environmental survey of the property when it purchased it 14 years ago. He said there is some identifiable contamination, but none that will be a threat to the public. There are some areas which cannot be built on, but Crooks’ plan does not conflict with those areas.
The second issue is extension of the city sewer system to service the building and the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce office which is located across the street. The extension would need a small lift station to pump the sewage up the hill. The building will also be served by the city water system.
The rustic looking pole building will have a wraparound porch facing the White Lake Pathway. The plans call for a small porch along the side on Hanson Street.
Planner Chris Mahoney asked Crooks if that side could have a porch along its entire length.
Crooks said he is building the structure on a budget, but would be willing to look at how much cost that will add to the project.
Crooks also said he would look at the possibility of offering public restrooms with exterior access to serve the people using the adjacent trail.
The store will have some concrete paved parking, but would also have some crushed compact surface.
Crooks said he is expediting the project because the flooding issues where the building he now rents is located. The building at 4464 Dowling Street is located on the Montague side of the causeway connecting the two towns. Record high water levels on White Lake and the White River which connect there, has resulted in flooding the road which resulted in several closings, the last coming the day before Thanksgiving. The causeway is a part of BR-31, and the Michigan Department of Transportation, working with the Muskegon County Road Commission and the local departments of public works, installed a pump system to stop backups of the storm water system. The efforts also include sandbags along the White Lake waterfront. Whitehall’s Covell Park, located on the east side of the causeway, has been closed for much of the fall because of flooding, including the entry drive.
Crooks said forecasts have called for even higher water levels next year. That would result in closing his business, Crooks added.
WaterDog Outfitters is a retail and rental outdoor recreational sports store.
Planner Steve Salter made the motion to approve the site plan. The motion was unanimously approved by the six planners at the meeting.