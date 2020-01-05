MONTAGUE – Jillian Sommerfield said she originally thought the Peer-to-Peer program suggested for her son was a crazy idea.
Carson Sommerfield, a second grader at RRO Elementary School, has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). However, as time went on with the program she has had a change of opinion.
The program was originally suggested by his teacher Erin Hedrick, who began implementing Peer to Peer toward the beginning of the year. Students in Carson’s class help assist him with his daily activities at the school.
“The peer to peer program is a program that focuses on helping students with ASD be more independent through their peers,” said Hedrick.
When Carson gets off of the bus in the morning his peers first help him get ready for the day. Hedrick said they look through his stuff and makes sure he has what he needs to be successful.
Throughout the day, those peers will help guide Carson through the day’s activities and classes. His father, Paul Sommerfield, who works at the school, said Carson has an Ipad with his schedule on it, and his peers are given special cards to wear to help his son remember what he is supposed to be doing.
Carson’s ASD manifests itself through his unique speech pattern. At times he can be anti-social, but thanks to the Peer to Peer program this is starting to change.
He will at times recite lines to a television show he has watched, or will tell people things that won’t always make sense. Jillian and Paul Sommerfield said one of the harder things to decipher was when his son would say “blow your nose.” This meant that he wanted someone to clean up a spill.
Jillian Sommerfield said some people who meet Carson will write him off, or might even think he isn’t paying attention to the world around him. However, that is not the case.
“Carson, he is very unique, the cool thing about him. Just when you write him off, or just when someone assumes he can’t do something, because he doesn’t communicate like anyone else. He is very different, he does something amazing that proves everyone wrong,” said his mother.
“He can say the alphabet backwards faster than some kids can do it forward, but he won’t do it on command.”
Academically, Carson does very well in school; his best subject is math. But he doesn’t like reading and writing, and sometimes he may not want to do his homework.
“Academically he has a lot going for him. It was the social part I really wanted to work on this year. Not that I’m leaving him behind academically, but the social part he is really growing,” said Hedrick.
“He has gotten mad before, we’ve been trying to focus on homework, and he doesn’t want to do it. Throwing a fit, and he’s upset and doesn’t want to. Then Paul will say something like finish this page and you can be done,” said Jillian Sommerfield.
“Next thing he is zooming through it and is done, and you pick it up, and it is right.”
Since implementing Peer to Peer at the school, Carson has grown to become more social. His parents said that before he would avoid his younger sister Hailey.
“He used to run away from her, because she is in your face. Now, when he used to kind of want to get away from her. There are times where he asks for Hailey to be around,” said Paul Sommerfield.
Hedrick said at school he talks and interacts with his peers more, and will initiate contact with them.
“He interacts with his peers a lot more, he talks to them whenever he needs help. He will ask his peers for help, which he never used to do,” said Hedrick.
He also likes to play pranks on his classmates which he never used to do.
“He plays tricks on kids in the classroom now. He will hide their markers on them,” said Hedrick.
Paul Sommerfield said, laughing a little bit, that he has observed his son playing fetch with the other kids.
In addition to the Peer to Peer program having a benefit on Carson, Hedrick said it has benefitted her students as well. Twenty of Carson’s classmates are enrolled, with three opting to not participate.
She said the students are more focused, and work hard to help Carson. Hedrick added that the students who used to draw on their face with markers have become some of her most responsible students.
“They have now taken the reigns, and kind of trying planning out Peer to Peer activities they think he will like,” said Hedrick.
The students, Hedrick said, have received training on what ASD is, and how best to interact with Carson.
“With the Peer to Peer I also do training with the other kids. We will watch videos about it, we will have discussions about it, I do lessons with them about what autism is, how it affects Carson, why he may react to certain things in different ways,” said his teacher.
Next year, when Carson goes to third grade, Hedrick is hopeful his teachers will adopt the Peer to Peer program in their classrooms. She said if they do, she is willing to make herself available to help with it.
As for how she feels now about the Peer to Peer program Jillian Sommerfield said, “She (Hedrick) has done an amazing job. My hope is that it becomes the norm at the school, and not the exception.”