Montague Nellie B. Chisholm Middle School students have raised over $1,700 for needy families through the Penny War fundraiser.
During first and second hours daily, students donated pennies toward the final total collected of $1,719.22.
Pennies were counted toward class total in the competition. Silver coins and paper dollars were accepted, but counted against the class total. For example, is a student put $4.00 worth of pennies in, but another student bought in a $5.00 bill that will bring the class total down to -$1.00.
Dollars and silver could be used as a tool to “SLAM” another teachers’ classroom whom they may not want to win.
All of the proceeds are being divided between the White Lake Giving Tree, Rothbury Community Church ( they provide Christmas gifts for older children), and The Old Newsies. All three organizations distribute food and gifts to local families.
The Penny War was held November 11-22.
Teacher Dave Vermeulen’s 8th grade class won the Pizza Party for the highest total collected.
“We are grateful that this money will help families in our own community, Also, we are thankful to HarborLight Credit Union for counting all that change,” said Ann Shirtum.