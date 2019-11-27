WHITEHALL – Within the next year as many as three medical marijuana provisioning centers will be operating in the City of Whitehall.
The three medical marijuana state licensees were chosen in a random drawing lottery for the local permits held by the city on Thursday, November 21, reported Whitehall City Manager Scott Huebler.
At its October 22 meeting, the city council, by a narrow 4-3 vote, approved an ordinance which would allow medical marijuana businesses in the city. The council turned down an ordinance for recreational marijuana businesses by the same 4-3 margin. The ordinance allows for up to three provisioning centers in the general and central business zones which are located on Colby Street (BR-31).
The ordinance also allows growers, processors and safety compliance facilities in the industrial zones. However, the city has not received applications for permits for those type of businesses.
Each permit applicant submitted a $1,200 non-refundable application fee. The licensees will also be required to pay a $5,000 fee for the permit.
There was a fourth applicant for a permit, Great Lakes Provisioning Center.
The applicants chosen are:
Agri-Med, of Muskegon, will operate at 1006 E. Colby St. Agri-Med owns Park Place Provisioning Center in Muskegon and Exit 9 dispensary in Crockery Township.
BRT Capital 4, of Birmingham, will operate at one of three locations. Those are 112 E. Colby St., 117 W. Colby St. and 821 E. Colby St.
Great Lakes Natural Remedies, of Keego Harbor, will operate at 819 E. Colby St.
At last Tuesday’s city council meeting (Nov. 26), Kristie Babbitt of Great Lakes Provisioning Center, asked the council, during public comment, if the city could accept she and her husband’s application for a fourth permit.
“I really appreciate how timely you were,” she commented on the city’s process of selecting the permit holders. “It hasn’t been like that in other places.
Babbitt said she and her husband recently moved into the Twin Lake area. “It would be our one and only medical dispensary. We want to run an upscale dispensary.” Babbitt said she is an Air Force veteran who worked in special education for 25 years. Her husband has business owned a medical transportation business in Muskegon for 20 years and that led to their interest in opening a medical marijuana dispensary.