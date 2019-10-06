MONTAGUE – Children’s book character Pete the Cat made a special appearance at the Montague Branch of the Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) on Monday, Sept. 30.
The evening began in the downstairs conference room at Montague City Hall, 8778 Ferry St. Montague librarian Heidi Gatzke began the evening reading Pete the Cat storybooks and performing magic tricks for a room full of children who were there to see the character.
Afterwards, Pete the Cat was led into the room by Gatzke, so that the character could pose for photos and provide hugs to the young children there to see him.
Pete the Cat is the name of the children’s book character created by storyteller and musician Eric Litwin, and artist James Dean. There have been over 60 books published in the New York Times bestselling series.
The series eventually spawned a television show and several made for streaming movies.