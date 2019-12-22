Carolyn Carmel woke up in the middle of the night with an idea.
Earlier that day, while going through photographs for her grandmother, Peggy Closz’s, memorial service, Carolyn noticed how beautiful she was throughout her life. It made her wonder if her grandmother felt beautiful at every point of her 87 years.
“It brought this idea,” she said, “to photograph women of every age, from birth through 100, so they can see how beautiful they are.” That one idea sparked a project that would consume much of 2019.
Carolyn, a successful West Michigan photographer with a degree from the Art Institute of Phoenix, embraced this project as similar to the family, senior, and wedding portraits she typically does, but on a much bigger scale.
The idea of locating 101 women to photograph was daunting so she turned to social media. Her Facebook post about this new project was shared far and wide and Carolyn quickly scheduled her first photo shoot. Between February 20 and December 6, she photographed 101 people, most of whom were unfamiliar faces that had reached out when a friend or family member shared her Facebook post.
Carolyn would typically spend 30-60 minutes with her participants at a location of their choosing. Following the photo shoot, Carolyn sent ten questions to each woman and asked them to answer as many as they wished. She transcribed these insights into blog posts on her website, http://www.carolyncarmel.com/. Carolyn hopes this project helps participants and viewers“embrace every decade of life. For the way they physically look, the way they emotionally feel, and just all of the things. Embrace it all.”
As for Carolyn herself, this project has taught her to “appreciate each day and find joy in everything.” She is also grateful to all of the volunteers who participated in the project. “I didn’t know them and they didn’t know me. They invited me into their homes and let me photograph them and really opened up to me about their lives.”
The opening reception for 101 Faces will kick off the Arts Council of White Lake — Nuveen Center’s new First Friday series.
The public is invited to attend the free reception at the ACWL-Nuveen, 106 E. Colby St., on Friday, January 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Enjoy live music, refreshments and the chance to speak with Carolyn and many of her participants to ask questions and discuss the portrait project.
Those who can’t make the reception, can stop by the ACWL-Nuveen between January 3 and January 31 to view the exhibit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.