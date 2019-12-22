Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. High 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.