By Jared Leatzow/Beacon Reporter

Police Chief Edward Viverette, North Muskegon Police Department, passes out sticker sheets to the kindergarten students at Pennsylvania Elementary School. Viverette and Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin participated in the new Rocketoons Read-Along program that connects law enforcement and school districts together. The program uses cartoons produced by Wheeler Creative Studios to discuss difficult topics such as school violence, bullying, and more in a non-intimidating fashion.