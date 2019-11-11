LANSING – The Michigan Department of State November 11 released the 2020 presidential primary candidate list.
It is available online at Michigan.gov/Elections.
Under state law, the Secretary of State is required to issue a list of individuals “generally advocated by the national news media to be potential presidential candidates” for the Republican and Democratic parties for the presidential primary election.
There are 18 candidates for the Democratic Party, including the frontrunners in the polls, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala D. Harris. Also on the ballot are: Michael Bennet, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Steve Bullock, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Wayne Messam, Joe Sestak, Tom Steyer, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.
In the Republican Party the candidates are President Donald J. Trump, Mark Sanford, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.
The chairs of the Michigan Democratic and Republican parties now have until 4 p.m. Nov. 12 to add names of other candidates to the candidate list for their party. A candidate identified on either the Secretary of State’s list or the party chairperson’s candidate listing who wishes either to designate a different political party or to withdraw as a candidate has until 4 p.m. Dec. 13 to notify the department of that decision.
Candidates not placed on the list by the department or the party chairs may obtain ballot access for Michigan’s presidential primary if they file a nominating petition with the Secretary of State no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 13.
The Michigan presidential primary will be March 10, 2020. Along with the candidates listed on the ballot, voters also may choose “uncommitted” as an option. In addition to the presidential primary, residents in some communities also may be voting on local ballot proposals or for special elections to fill vacancies.
More information on ballot access for presidential candidates is available on the Department of State website.