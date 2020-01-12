Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.