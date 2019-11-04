Imagine coming home from vacationto find someone livinginyour home- someone who says they bought it. Imagine tryingto settle the estate of a loved one and finding loans against the property you know they never had. This is property fraud.
What would youpay to protect you and your business from fraud? We offer Muskegon County citizens Property Fraud Guard for free.
FraudGuard is a simple toolthat helps protect you or your business from becoming the victim of Fraud. Fraud Guard notifies you, via email,when your name is on a document being recordedin The Muskegon CountyRegister of Deeds. With Fraud Guard, you stay informed about how your name is used by others.
Recording, retrieving and preserving Muskegon County's Land Records such as deeds,mortgages, surveys, plats and condominiums may not seem like a glamorous job worthy of a television police drama, but the FBI reports that white collar crime- complex criminal schemes involving fraud and theft is onthe rise. Let us help protect you and your business from these sophisticated criminals.
Fraud Guard services are designed to assist with fraud prevention, early detection of fraud, and risk assessment by providing an easy and convenient system to minimize impact and prevent future occurrences. Fraud Guard is designed to work with documents recorded after Fraud Guard Enrollment and in the future.
To Enroll for Fraud Guard,visit Muskegon CountyRegister of Deeds online at www.co.muskegon.mi.us/deeds Visit "Fraud Guard" in themenu and you will be taken to a page to register your email withthe Register of Deeds. You will be asked to enter variations of your name or business name. When the system finds one of these variations on a document, you willbe notifiedby an email with a link to the newly recorded documentafter Enrollment.
We want to protect you, but we can't do it alone! You have to come online and register for the free Property Fraud Guard protection to work.Please,help us spot fraudulent activity and capture thieves and register with FraudGuard now! www.co.muskegon.mi.us/deeds