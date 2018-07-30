Grant Township
Grant Township voters will be faced with two proposals. The first will be a 2-mill road levy for two years. The request is for a 1.9948 renewal due to the Headlee amendment and a .0052-mill increase for the 2-mill total. The levy is expected to generate $144,108 in the first year. Property owners with a $50,000 taxable value would pay $100 in the first year. The second request is for a 1-mill fire protection levy for 10 years. The request is for a .9948-mill renewal due to the Headlee Amendment and a .0052-mill increase for the 1-mill total. The levy is expected to generate $72,054 in the first year. Property owners with a $50,000 taxable value would pay $50 in the first year.
