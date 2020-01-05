Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.