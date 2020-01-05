MONTAGUE - Whether it is to get stronger, or to look good for the beach, there is a right way and a wrong way to lifting weights.
Trying to keep injuries to a minimum, physical education teacher Cody Kater has enlisted the help of Big Stone Therapies' Jeremy Vanklompenberg to teach proper technique, and help his students reduce their risk of injury.
Kater, who is a teacher at Montague High School, and Vanklompenberg, a physical therapist, regularly play pickup basketball with one another. They are both former high level athletes who competed at the college level.
Kater, a former college quarterback, knows from experience the importance of learning how to do things right in the weight room, and has made use of physical therapists when he was recovering from injuries. So after developing a relationship with Vanklompenberg on the basketball court, Kater asked if he’d be willing to help out with his Power P.E. class at the high school.
“As a public school teacher I want to get as many stakeholders in here and help the student body out in any way they can. He is also one in my department, the physical education department," said Kater.
“He knows more about kinesiology and biomechanics and those types of things. So he is a wealth of knowledge.”
An athlete himself, Vanklompenberg played college basketball in his native Minnesota, and professionally as a member of the Asker Aliens in Norway. After his nine-month stint playing hoops in Europe, he wasn’t called back for a second season, and took his love of physical activity and made it a career.
“He and I have a lot in common, that means just trying to get those kids to understand how that weight room and how those movements can help you in open space,” said Kater. “The kids are seeing how beneficial it can be here at Montague.”
In Power P.E. students work on getting themselves stronger using the exercises like the squat, deadlift and bench press. The class is made up of both high school athletes and non-athletes.
Vanklompenberg typically comes twice a month to the Wednesday morning class. Part of what he does is help the students with their mechanics. The other part is educating them in how to assess each other’s technique when he is not around.
“I was telling this to someone the other day, that I really do look at my role as kind of a teacher,” said Vanklompenberg. “Even in more of a clinical setting, you might see someone for one time a week, someone two or three times a week. Still in the perspective of time during the week, a couple of hours is not very long.”
Even as the P.E. teacher, Kater said he has learned new things about training and the body from Vanklompenberg. The material has made its way into how he teaches weightlifting when Vanklompenberg isn’t around.
Kater gets a lot of repeat students in his Power P.E. class. He said Vanklompenberg’s presence keeps the class fresh for them.
Vanklompenberg doesn’t work directly with the sports teams at Montague High School. However, many of the students enrolled in Power P.E. are students, and when they are having an ache or a pain from the sports they play, Kater will ask that Vanklompenberg give them a look.
Kater, who also is a coach for the school, said he hopes to grow the partnership between himself and Vanklompenberg.
“We are trying to create a summer program when it's maybe just not for the athletes, but any Montague student. Just a six-week program during which he (VanKlompenberg) can help. Obviously, we are trying to get an edge,” said Kater.
