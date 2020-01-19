BLUE LAKE TWP. – Health director Kathy Moore, Muskegon County Public Health, paid a visit to the Blue Lake Township’s monthly board meeting on Monday, Jan. 13.
Moore was there to speak about the county’s senior millage, and answer any questions board members might have about it. The senior millage was approved in 2017.
Twenty-five percent of the millage goes to the municipalities to coordinate and provides services, activities and more to seniors 60 years and older. Blue Lake Township is eligible to receive $8,841 from the senior fund.
“The allocation is completely optional. It was really intended to give the municipalities, especially the outlying communities, to have some funds [sic], and do some specialized/customized activities,” said Moore.
“I can tell you it was never intended to be a burden, or anything extra, but we have several municipalities within the county — City of Muskegon, City of Muskegon Heights, apply through the regular RFP (request for proposal) process [sic],” said Moore.
The RFP process is considered to be a little bit more burdensome. Moore said it requires there to be audits in place in order to receive money.
Through the RFP process groups and organizations other than Muskegon County municipalities can request and receive money from the senior fund.
“We got to a point where a lot of the grantees wanted more money, we just wanted to make sure that before we increased allocations, that we extended opportunities for all municipalities to make use of the dollars,” said Moore.
The money granted to municipalities can be used in a variety of ways. It must, however, be used towards one of the following activities: social, legal, health, housing, education, emotional, nutritional, recreational and mobility.
The City of Whitehall and the City of Montague have both decided to use the money they are receiving from the senior millage to go toward senior programming provided by the White Lake Area Community Education. Some of the programming will be held in the new Viking Athletic Center in Whitehall.
Blue Lake Township did not determine during the meeting how it might wish to use its senior millage allocation. However, board members asked how other townships were using their senior millage money.
In Egleston Township, the local government has partnered with the VFW to do a meal with the community’s seniors.
Moore said social isolation has been identified as a major health concern for senior citizens. “The CDC is saying social isolation can have worst impacts than smoking, so that it is just trying to find more activities and social opportunities for seniors,” she added
Another township, that Moore didn’t name, is using the money to help pay down bills for seniors who have fallen behind.
Blue Lake Township will also be allowed to use the money towards the associated costs for having an event such as food, facility rentals, administration needed, and postage for mailers.
“That’s (mailer) a big thing in order to get information to our seniors. They need to get something mailed to them. We have a lack of internet service in this area, and we need to somehow notify them,” said Treasurer Debbie Therrian.
Moore said in order to get the money they need to submit a short summary of the intended use, and have a designated point person for her to communicate with.
The deadline to receive the senior millage allocation is the end of the fiscal year, which is Sept. 30, 2020. After that, the money will go back into the senior fund which can then be awarded to others through the RFP process.
If the township would like more money for senior activities than what they are already being allocated then they can submit an RFP, Moore explained.