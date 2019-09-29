WHITE RIVER TWP. – A public hearing will be held on Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. to discuss proposed amendments to the White River Township Zoning Ordinance as it relates to marijuana.
On Sept. 10, the township board voted to prohibit commercial marijuana businesses and recreational growing operations within White River Township. This prohibited the following from operating inside township borders: medical marijuana dispensaries, compassion clubs or provisioning centers.
The amendments, if passed, would allow for businesses to operate inside the chemical industrial zoning districts with a special land use permit. This is also the district where the Chemours-Montague facility is located.
The Chemours-Montague facility is the location of a former DuPont Chemical site. Efforts to clean up the area began in 2010, and remain ongoing.