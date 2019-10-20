The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank sponsors, committee members, volunteers, and participants who made this year’s 24th annual Pumpkinfest a success.
Montague High School DECA students, led by Theresa Anderson and overseen by Chamber Director Amy VanLoon, ensured rollers were recorded at the Pumpkin Roll Registration. These honor students did an awesome job of registering 854 rollers, selling pumpkins, and catching the winners at the bottom of the hill.
Thank yous go to Tim Todd, this year’s announcer, who kept things going on the hill; and the “Ready-Set-Go” ladies Cindy Francis and Deb Harris for their many years of volunteering, and truly getting things ‘rolling’.
Additional appreciation goes to Norma and Tim Flahive with the Greater Muskegon Optimist Club, who hosted the pumpkin painting contest; Charlie Brown and his staff at Greenridge Realty for the carved pumpkins, our growing Canine Costume Contest, Gered Dahl of Tri County Feed, Amber and Billy Howard for the ever popular Seed Spitting Contest, Matt and Jeana Simon with Wesco for providing hayrides and refreshments, Christi Marsh and the White Lake Senior Center for hosting the Best Home-Made Pumpkin Pie Contest, Ray Hall and his team at the Cider Mill and their tasty cider, and Stu Scholl for hand-picking all the home grown pumpkins for the roll and providing a wagon full of pumpkins and interesting gourds for sale and picture opportunities.
The Book Nook & Java Shop provided free hot cocoa to all Blue Ribbon Winners; and the businesses along Ferry Street participated by offering raffles, refreshments, and discounts.
Kathy Burress of the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce spent months coordinating all these events for your enjoyment.
854 Pumpkins were rolled
212 0 to 3 years
246 Ages 4 to 6 years
327 Ages 7 to 12 years
30 Ages 13 to 18 years
39 Ages 19 and over
(Youngest roller — 4 mos)
(Oldest Roller – 67 years}
Pie Baking Contest
1st Place – Erin Kanaar
2nd Place – Steve Lohman
3rd Place – Naomi Corsi
Canine Costume Contest Winners
1st Place Big Dog — Lacey Grattafiori and Gunnar
2nd Place Big Dog — Kaylie & Lillie Rockwell and Cola
3rd Place Big Dog — Katie Durga and Max
1st Place Small Dog — Lorie Jager and Lola
2nd Place Small Dog — Ethan Pendleton and Ozzy
1st Place Owner/Dog Combined — Travis Doom & Allie Polkowski and Zuko
2nd Place Owner/Dog Combined p- Brandon & Jessica Doom and Jax
Pumpkin Carving Contest
Kids Age Group Winner- Kevon Gray
Kids Runner up- Anna Anderson
Adult Age Group- Brenda Colby
Pumpkin Painting
0-5 years
1st Place – Charlotte Gager – 4 years
2nd Place – Addi White – 5 years
3rd Place – Leile Tjapkes – 2 years
6-11 years
1st Place – Izzy Dobson – 8 years
2nd Place – Josalyn – 9 years
3rd Place – Paige Barrett – 8 years
12 & Over
1st Place – Avah Schmitt – 13 years
2nd Place – Elizabeth Frietch – 12 years
3rd Place – Sophie Hall – 10 years
Seed Spitting
0-4 years
1st Place – Olivia Zavicar 9.2
2nd Place – Oliver Bazzeh 4.7
3rd Place – Aliah Cerchiori 3.9
5-7 years
1st Place – Ethan Lucht 14.1
2nd Place – Damien Micol 13.9
3rd Place – Mackenzie Krause 12.4
8-12 years
1st Place – Preston Everett 25.7’
2nd Place – Brylee Erickson 23.5’
3rd Place – Josh Myers 20.4
13-16 years
1st Place – Julian Garcia 31.1
2nd Place – Isaiah Erb 30.0
3rd Place – Jordan Whelpley 26.2
17-20 years
1st Place — Marcel Dudek 37.9
2nd Place – James George 19.11
3rd Place – Berkly Higgins 4.9
21-26 years
1st Place – Brandon Maue 32.3
2nd Place – Kathy Carls 28.6
3rd Place – Jacob Cerchiori 15.2
27-38 years
1st Place – Justin Plunkett 42.2
2nd Place – Billy D. 41.9
3rd Place – Joe 39.4
39-49 years
1st Place – 38.5
2nd Place – 33.10
3rd Place — Cathy Simpson 28.4
50 years +
1st Place – Greg Beda 41.3
2nd Place – Jay Woldenberg 40.6
3rd Place — Ken Erman 31.11
Participants came from the following areas: Muskegon, Ravenna, Grand Rapids, Ferrysburg, New Era, Holton, Fruitport, Hart, West Olive, Lansing, Grandville, Holland, St. Joseph and Fowlerville, IL.