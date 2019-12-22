MONTAGUE – On Tuesday, Dec. 17 a group of people gathered at the Weathervane Park to make their voices heard.
The people gathered there held up signs, chanted, and gave speeches showing their support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. It was estimated that there were 85 people present at the gathering.
The rally was part of a larger national movement put on by the organization MoveOn. These community protests were held the day before the decision by the House of Representatives to impeach Trump.
Montague resident Susan Mack gave a speech during the event.
“There are more than 600 demonstrations across the country tonight, because we are patriots, we love our country and we will fight to save it. Hundreds of thousands of people around this country and across the world are calling for the impeachment of this president, because of the harm he has done,” said Mack.
“We in West Michigan want Trump impeached!”
Later in the evening when Mack was being interviewed, she said, “He (Trump) has threatened our elections, which is a sacred institution. Free and fair elections is a sacred institution of the United States. He works for his own benefit, and not the benefit of the United States. He has sacrificed, or put at risk, our national security by the things he has done.”
She continued, “He is out only for himself, he is not protecting the country. He has obstructed justice, and does not support the three branches of government and their equal value.
“He has snubbed his nose at every step at Congress, and he has brought leaders of the Senate, of the judiciary to support him without any consideration for what our founding fathers wanted.”
The decision to impeach the president by the house is based on two accusations. The President delayed $400 million in aide to Ukraine, and is believed to have requested President Volodomyr Zelensky to investigate former vice-president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
The second reason for Trump’s impeachment is for obstruction of Congress, and his refusal to cooperate with the oversight committee.
As of Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to send the two articles of impeachment to the senate. Republicans currently hold the majority in the Senate, the President’s party, and are believed to not be supportive of Trump’s impeachment.