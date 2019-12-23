When all the holiday festivities are done and over, consider bringing your used live tree to the Muskegon Conservation District for recycling.
The district has some upcoming projects that require Christmas trees to enhance streams, so MCD is holding a tree recycle collection at its office following Christmas. There will be a designated area flagged off for trees to be placed.
The trees will be collected through Thursday, January 9 2020. All decorations and synthetic items should be removed from the tree before dropping it off.
The conservation district office is located at 4735 Holton Road, Twin Lake.
Spring 2020 GLRI Tree Planting
The Muskegon Conservation District has acquired a GLRI grant to plant 350 large landscape trees within the White River/White Lake watershed.
These trees will serve to add green infrastructure and mitigate stormwater runoff.
A portion of these trees is slated to be planted in partnership with private landowners who are interested in receiving free large trees. These trees will be planted by district staff and come with the stipulation that the landowner waters the trees weekly during the summer months.
Residents who live within this area and are interested in having large high quality trees planted on your property, let the district know by phone or email and their namea can be added to a tentative list.
The phone number is 231-828-5097. Email through https://muskegoncd.org/contact/