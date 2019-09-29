MUSKEGON – Reeths-Puffer High School’s Homecoming is on Friday, Oct. 4.
On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the school will have a homecoming assembly when students will be performing skits. This will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. in the school arena.
On that same day the girls will show off their might in a powderpuff football game at 7 p.m. in Rocket Stadium.
The varsity boys football team faces off against Greenville High School on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. There will be a ceremony, and a dance following the game.