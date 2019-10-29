State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom today introduced a plan to require the Michigan Legislature to present a budget to the governor by July 1 each year.
VanWoerkom, of Norton Shores, said the proposal is a good government reform that will offer more certainty for schools, local governments and other critical programs that rely on state funding to operate.
“As we’ve learned this year, no one benefits when the budget process pushes right up to the Oct. 1 constitutional deadline,” VanWoerkom said. “The governor has singlehandedly prolonged the budget process and put some of Michigan’s most vulnerable residents at risk. Her cuts hurt public school students, veterans and families who rely on mental health services. We must take steps to protect people like this and ensure this type of political battle never happens again.”
Much like state law establishes a deadline by which the governor must present the Legislature with a budget proposal, VanWoerkom said his plan would establish a reasonable deadline by which the Legislature must submit its budget to the governor for review. A signed, implemented state budget would still be due by Oct. 1.
“There will be a three-month buffer to ensure that any lingering disagreements between the governor and Legislature can be sorted out before critical programs are impacted,” VanWoerkom said. “This good government solution will help restore trust between legislators and the governor’s office.”
House Bill 5177 has been referred to the House Government Operations Committee for consideration.