Muskegon, MI – On Wednesday, November 27, Hello West Michigan and Muskegon Area First will partner to attract talent back to West Michigan.
The two organizations, along with regional partners and several local businesses, will host ReThink West Michigan – Muskegon County, an event for casual networking.
The event will be held 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at The Block, 360 W. Western Ave. 2nd floor, Muskegon.
On a day when many former Muskegon County residents are back in the area for the Thanksgiving holiday, various Muskegon businesses are coming together to “ReThink” West Michigan. Partners from across the region will host five events in addition to Muskegon, including Hastings, Ludington, Grand Rapids, Oceana and Fremont.
Designed to be different than a traditional career fair, ReThink West Michigan – Muskegon County provides a casual, professional environment to network and discover many of the career possibilities and growing companies in the area.
Darryl Todd, Muskegon Area First Director of Talent Initiatives commented, “We encourage all former Muskegon County residents who are interested in returning to the Muskegon area to attend the ReThink event. Muskegon County is growing, development is at an all-time high, and it’s the perfect place to live, work and play.”
Every registered attendee will receive a free drink ticket and have the chance to win prizes. There will also be hors d’oeuvres and other refreshments to ensure an enjoyable experience for all.
The event is free to attend, only requiring interested attendees to register online at rethinkwm.com. Attendees should bring business cards, an elevator pitch, a friend (optional) and a firm handshake. The last five annual events attracted over 800 professionals in total, resulting in over 60 hires. A video summary of the event can be found on youtube.com (https://youtu.be/t5AtVYSxQ7A).