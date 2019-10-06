MUSKEGON CO. ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of October 7-11, 2019
* The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
• Ross Road – Tyler to Whitehall Road in Dalton Township: Dura Patching
• Sherman Boulevard– Getty Street to Harris Street in Cities of Muskegon/Norton Shores and Fruitport Township: Crack Pouring
• Heights Ravenna Road – Maple Island to Ravenna Village Limit in Sullivan and Ravenna Townships: Crack Pouring
• Putnam Road – Bard Road to Drost Road in Dalton Township: Ditching
• Various Gravel Roads – in Blue Lake, Cedar Creek, Holton and Laketon Townships: Grading Gravel Roads
• Various Roads – in Cedar Creek and Laketon Townships: Tree Clean Up
• Lakewood Road – Durham Road to Whitehall Road in Fruitland Township: Tree Trimming
• Densmore Road – Marvin to Marquette Ave. in Muskegon Township: Stump removal and ditching
• Durham Road – Benston to Crystal Lake Road in Whitehall Township: Road Closed for Township Sanitary Sewer Project.
• Sylvan Road – Walker to Morningside in Muskegon Township: Gravel Road upgrade to asphalt, culverts and ditching. Closed to local traffic. Project expected to be complete the last week of October.
• Giles Road – from Scenic Drive to Whitehall Road in Laketon Township: Road improvement project consisting of road cross-culvert replacements, intersection work, road resurfacing shoulders, approaches and other necessary work. Road will be closed to through traffic during construction; please follow posted detour route. Project is expected to be completed by November 15, 2019.
• Sweeter Road – from Holton Duck Lake Road to Maple Island Road in Cedar Creek Township: Road improvement project consisting of road resurfacing, wedging, crush and shape, shoulder work, curb and gutter, guardrail, culverts, earthwork, pavement markings and related work. Road will be closed to through traffic during construction. Please follow posted detour route. Project is expected to be completed by November 2, 2019.