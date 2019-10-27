MUSKEGON CO. ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of Oct. 28 – Nov 1, 2019
* The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
• I-96 and US-31 – in various locations in Dalton, Muskegon and Fruitport Townships: Guardrail Repair.
• Sherman Boulevard– Getty Street to Black Creek Road in cities of Muskegon/Norton Shores and Fruitport Township: Crack Pouring.
• Ross Road– Whitehall Road to Tyler Road in Dalton Township: Dura Patching.
• Various Roads – in Laketon Township: Brush Hogging.
• Putnam Road – at McMillan Road in Dalton Township: Gravel Road Upgrade.
• Trent Road – at White Road in Casnovia Township: Tree Trimming.
• Duff Road – between Blue Lake Road and Middle Lake Road in Dalton Township: Tree Trimming.
• Lakewood Road – between Weber Road and Whitehall Road in Fruitland Township: Tree Trimming.
• Durham Road – Benston to Crystal Lake Road in Whitehall Township: Road Closed for Township Sanitary Sewer Project.
• Sylvan Road – Walker to Morningside in Muskegon Township: Gravel Road upgrade to asphalt, culverts and ditching. Closed to local traffic. Project expected to be complete the last week of October.