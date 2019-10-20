Today

Plentiful sunshine. High 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with a steady, soaking rain later in the day. Increasing winds. High 63F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.