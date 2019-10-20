Gina Kieft from Rothbury will be giving four basket workshops at the 2019 Association of Michigan Basketmakers convention held at the Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, MI, October 23-27. These classes are Starling, Estelle, Coverlet, and Cascades.
Kieft started taking basket classes in 1995 through her local community education. Now she is teaching those classes. Kieft has been designing her own patterns for the past 15 years with 100 of these patterns currently for sale. Her baskets have been sold and displayed locally as well as nationally. “I show and sell my baskets at many local Art Fairs and resale shops during the year,” Kieft wrote on her website (ginasbaskets.com).
Nature plays a large part in Kieft’s basket designs because she lives in a rural area of Michigan. Nuts, seeds, pods, tree bark, and grasses embellish her baskets. She enjoys the challenge that natural materials present to make unique baskets. Kieft also quilts and uses many quilt designs in her basketweaving.
She teaches at a local Senior Center two times a year as well as at local libraries. Kieft teaches basketry to Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Kieft recently purchased the NorEsta.com and DyedReed.com. She dyes weaving material for people throughout the US and parts of Canada and Germany.
Kieft has been published in two magazines. She also has received many awards at the following conventions: Association of MI Basketmakers, North Carolina Basket Association, and Texas Basket Weavers Association.
Interested people can attend this “Weaving Up a Storm” Convention during Public Days held on October 25 and 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to learn all about baskets by viewing exhibits, seeing vendors, obtaining supplies, and observing classes.
The AMB is dedicated to promoting basketry through education, stimulating interest in all phases of basketry and promoting public enthusiasm for its value to the community. The Association was formed in 1981.