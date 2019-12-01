WHITEHALL – On Saturday, December 7, join the 67th Annual Christmas Parade.
Gather along the parade route and watch as floats, trucks, and walkers make their way along Business-31 from Whitehall City Hall, across the causeway, to Montague City Hall.
The American Legion and VFW proudly lead the way, along with Shepherd and Shepherd Law, our generous Christmas Parade sponsor. El Award recipient, Greg Means is our honored Grand Marshal. The parade begins at two o’clock.
The annual parade is a very special slice of “small town America” and a great way to celebrate the holiday season locally with family, friends, and neighbors. With over 50 units including area Girl & Boy Scout Troops, fire trucks, and clowns handing out candy, the parade promises to be entertaining. Always a crowd pleaser, Montague and Whitehall High School’s bands march and fill the air with festive music.
As the Grand Finale, Santa will make his entrance with the help of Santa Sponsor, Lighthouse Title Co. Following the parade, Santa will visit with children at the Montague Branch Library MADL, located on 8778 Ferry Street. The library will offer free crafts, cookies, and books until 4pm. For more information or to register to participate in the parade, contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-893-4585 or www.whitelake.org.