MONTAGUE — The Santa House has found a new home in downtown Montague.
Sponsored by the Montague Police Department, the Santa House is located in the new Artisan Market Village on Water Street near the Montague Farmers Market. The Santa House had been located at Montague City Hall in past years.
Santa made his first appearance at the house Friday night during the Montague Christmas Tree Lighting, which was part of the White Lake Area Holiday Walk.
Santa will also greet children following the 2 p.m. White Lake Area Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 7.
Santa will also be at his house to listen to children’s gift wishes on Fridays, December 13 and 20, 4-6 p.m.; and Saturdays, December 14 and 21, 1-3 p.m.
The Artisan Market Village is a group of small cottages from which artisans sell their products.