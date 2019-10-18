Whitehall District Schools is filling its second school board vacancy in four months.
The district is seeking candidates to fill out the remaining term of Board Secretary Shon Anne Cook who submitted a letter of resignation on October 4.
The deadline for submitting a letter of interest is Monday, October 21, at 1:00 p.m. The letter can be submitted to the district office at 541 S. Slocum St., Whitehall, or emailed to michellepulver@whitehallschools.net. The letter shoould indicate the applicant’s interest and qualifications.
The applications will be reviewed by the school board on Thursday, October 24, 6:00 p.m. Candidate interviews and selection will occur on Tuesday, October 29, 6:00 p.m.
The selected candidate will fill the vacant position until December 31, 2022.
Cook was elected to the board of education in 2016. She had filled a vacant position on the school board in 2013. Last January Cook was elected as secretary by the other members of the board of education.
Cook is a licensed attorney practicing in Whitehall.
Board President Chris Mahoney said Cook submitted her resignation letter to Superintendent Dr. Jerry McDowell. Mahoney added that the letter did not state a reason for resignation, but indicated the resignation would be effective October 4.
Last July 15, the school board selected Shannon McGoran to fill a vacant board seat. The seat was vacated by Penny Evert who resigned to accept the position of transportation supervisor for the district.
Four candidates, including McGoran, were interviewed by the board.