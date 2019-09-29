WHITEHALL – Windemuller Electric Account Manager Fritz Korthase can see the school zone signs on White Lake Drive by Whitehall High School from his desk. He also has seen traffic crashes on that stretch of road in front of the high school which was opened in 2004.
Current school speed zone signs indicate the speed limit reduces from 55 mph to 25 mph during the half hour before school and a half hour after school. Times are posted on the signs in relatively small print so motorists not familiar with the road don’t know the speed zone is in effect until they nearly pass the sign.
Korthase wants to make that area a safer stretch of two-lane pave road by installing flashing beacon signs which will make the zone much more visible. The lights will automatically begin flashing during the indicated times.
“I’ve been here (Windemuller, 2150 Cogswell Drive) for eight years and I’ve observed many people aren’t paying attention to or are not aware of the speed zone,” he said. “Although the accidents I’ve seen are not always directly related to that.”
Korthase said the current school speed zone signs don’t jump out at the drivers.
In the next few days Korthase will have the amber LED lights, that flash in a wig-wag motion, installed in both the east and west directions on White Lake Drive.
The idea of installing the lights was first brought up three years ago, Korthase said, when Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squiers suggested it to the school district to improve safety.
At that time Korthase said Whitehall District Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry McDowell asked him to check of the cost of the project.
“It (cost) was almost $30,000,” Korthase said, and the school district did not have that amount available.
The road is maintained by the Muskegon County Road Commission, and is the border between the City of Whitehall and Fruitland Township in that area.
But more recently, changes in technology has made the cost significantly lower, and the project more fiscally attainable.
“It’s gotten down to about $13,000,” he said.
So Korthase contacted his company and Windemuller agreed to donate the labor in planning for and installing the school speed zone lights.
And, the company has expertise in that area. Windemuller provides advanced technical and design services throughout Michigan and beyond. The company is an electrical contractor and has since expanded into automation, communications and IT, electrical services, outdoor utilities, and renewable energy. Within those categories, we have worked on projects relating to Healthcare, Data Centers, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Agricultural, and Public Works. Korthase said the company has worked for the City of Whitehall.
Korthase said the biggest reason for the price reduction is the lights will be powered by solar energy. Each sign has a solar unit and a battery to store the energy. The flashing lights are LED which requires less energy to operate.
Previously, the flashing lights were powered by electricity obtained from the hard wired system.
Korthase said the new amber colored 12” diameter lights will be highly visible to motorists.
And, the school district, through a Wi-Fi connection, will be able to control when the lights are activated from a computer at the high school. That way if the times for the start and end of the school day change the activation of the lights can be easily adjusted. They can also be deactivated when school isn’t in session.
With the installation of the lights, will come a change in the school zone speed limit. Korthase said a new state law will not allow the posted speed limit to be more than 20 mph less than the normal speed limit. That means the new school zone speed limit will be 35 mph.
The Windemuller employee said the effort to install the warning lights was a combined effort of the school district, the City of Whitehall, the Muskegon County Road Commission. Korthase said Arconic, the area’s largest manufacturer which produces parts for the aerospace industry, has indicated it will make a donation for the installation of the two signs.
Korthase said he hopes the school speed zone lights will be “another tool in the toolbox” in making the road safer.
According to a study from the Washington Department of Transportation school speed zone locations with flashing school zone signs had average driver speeds of 5-7 mph slower than locations with “when children are present” and “when flagged” signs.