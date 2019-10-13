Pam Curtis, CEO of Senior Resources of West Michigan, was one of four recipients of the Ferris State University Distinguished Alumni award recently.
The Ferris State University Distinguished Alumni Award is given to people who demonstrate leadership and service to their profession, community, service organizations, and alma mater. Curtis graduated from FSU in 1986 from the College of Arts and Sciences with a degree in social work. She has worked for Senior Resources since 1990 and was named CEO in 2009.
Under Curtis’s leadership, Senior Resources has grown from a staff of 35 to more than 100, and a budget of $10.2 million in 2005 to $25.7 million in 2018. Under her leadership, Senior Resources has received CARF accreditation, four National Association of Area Agencies on Aging Achievement Awards, and numerous media awards for the Senior Perspectives newspaper.
“It is humbling to reflect on how you got where you are,” Curtis said. “I certainly would not be where I am without Ferris. I’m thankful for the social work program that provided me with the skills to not only be a good social worker but a good leader - skills like active listening, critical thinking, communication, emotional intelligence and empathy. I use those skills every day and not just at work. Ferris provided me with the right skills and the confidence to use them.”
At Senior Resources, Curtis created a cultural diversity committee, private pay options, and received a bronze level recognition from SAGE, Services & Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Elders.
Curtis is a longtime member and past vice chair of the Social Work Advisory Board at Ferris State University. She is a member of Muskegon Rotary, past president of the Area Agencies on Aging Association of Michigan, secretary of the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging board of directors, and has presented at several national conferences. She was a finalist for the 2018 ATHENA of the Lakeshore Award.
Curtis is a graduate of Holland High School, the daughter of Richard and Florence VanHaver of Holland. She has two daughters, Allyson and Shelby, and lives in Spring Lake.
Senior Resources has served Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties for more than 40 years. As an Area Agency on Aging it serves as a regional planning agency for older adult services and as a focal point for information on long term care and aging resources, linkage to care assessment and coordination services, counseling on Medicare and Medicaid and as an advocate agency for the elderly and disabled. Senior Resources is also a designated agent for the Department of Community Health’s MI Choice (Medicaid Waiver) program and serves as the administrator of Muskegon County Senior Millage funds.