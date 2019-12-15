GRANT TOWNSHIP – Even though the year isn’t quite complete, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended the Dec. 3 township board meeting to give a report on his department’s activity in the township in 2019.
The report, divided into offense categories, only included activity by deputies, and not activity from the Michigan State Police or the Rothbury Village Police within the township. Grant Township contracts with the Village of Rothbury to provide part-time coverage in the township.
The sheriff gave a verbal report from written reports that he provided copies of the board and audience members.
Mast pointed out the township has had a significant drop in assault and battery complaints so far this year compared to the last two years.
In 2019 there has been 9 assault and battery complaints. In each of 2018 and 2017 there were 17 assault and battery complaints.
“I don’t have an idea why its down, but its nice to have,” Mast said.
The report indicated the township had five complaints on using a telephone for harassment, threats in 2019, up from 2 in 2018, but the same amount as in 2017.
Unforced entry burglaries were up by one complaint from two last year to three this year.
Larcenies and damage to property complaints were also down this year. In 2019 there has been 6 larcenies compared to 10 in 2018 and 17 in 2017.
Damage to property complaints fell from 8 in 2018 to 3 this year. There were 5 in 2017.
Mast told the board where has not been a marijuana possession complaint this year, compared to 4 in 2018 and 12 in 2017.
The sheriff said the drop could be a result of changing laws on marijuana possession.
Drunk driving complaints have remained steady over the three-year period. In 2019 there has been 3 operating while under the influence of liquor (OUIL) and 1 operating while under the influence of controlled substance (OUID). In 2018 there were 5 OUIL and 2 OUID and in 2017 there were 2 each.
With a month left in reporting deputies have responded to 66 traffic crashes in the township, one less that the 67 for all of 2018 and seven less that 73 in 2017.
The numbers of family disputes are close to last year’s total. So far in 2019 there have been 34 family trouble complaints compared to 37 in 2018 and 45 in 2017.
In total, Mast said deputies responded to 458 complaints so far this year, compared to 549 in 2018 and 566 in 2017. By the time this year is over, Mast said he expects this year’s total to be on par with the previous years.
The sheriff said 10.05 percent of all his department’s complaints have been located in Grant Township. That is compared to 23 municipalities in the county. Golden Township, which includes the Silver Lake area, tops the municipalities with 13.73 percent. The City of Hart, where the county jail is located, has 10.64 percent of the complaints.