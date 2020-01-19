Conventional cinema etiquette dictates that you should be as quiet as possible while watching a movie, but the rising popularity of sing along movie screenings invites theatre-goers to raise their voice.
After the success of their first offering, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the Friends of the Playhouse are planning three more sing along movie nights: The Greatest Showman, Bohemian Rhapsody and The Sound of Music. The Greatest Showman will hit the silver screen at the Playhouse at White Lake on Saturday, February 1, at 7:30 p.m.
While the idea of singing along to a movie is nothing new, the concept of organized and even studio-endorsed sing along screenings has been gaining popularity at cinemas across the country.
“It’s a way to get families together to watch and participate in the movies that they love,” said Kim Harsch, past chair and current member of the Friends. “This is not your normal passive experience. People who come to this are expected to sing, move around and dress up like their favorite character, and interact with other people.”
The Friends of the Playhouse is a 501c3 organization formed to support The Playhouse at White Lake through fundraising efforts and volunteerism. Tickets for the event are $10. This series of films is part of a plan to raise funds to help the Playhouse hire a half time staff person.
Bohemian Rhapsody is set for March 7 and The Sound of Music is April 4. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, call 231-894-4048 or visit www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org.