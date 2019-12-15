Jessica Anne Johnson, daughter of Gregory and Paula Johnson of Montague and Daniel Tornow, son of Kirk (Rhonda) Tornow of Muskegon and Nancy Medacco (Dave) of Spring Lake, were married August 17, 2019.
The ceremony was held at the lakeshore home of Morris’ in Montague, with Richard Kriesel officiating.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride was attended by Ashley Cummings as matron of honor and Ashley Coleman as maid of honor. The best man was John Morris.
The bride graduated from Sienna Heights University with a degree in social work and Grand Valley University with a social work masters.
The groom graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelors in psychology. The couple just bought their first home in Grand Rapids, where they both are employed.