EGELSTON TWP. – Troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post are investigating reports of several vehicles that had items stolen out of them over the weekend.
The vehicles were parked in the area of Carr Rd. and Apple Ave. in the Apple Carr Village mobile home park.
The suspect(s) entered numerous vehicles, in which several victims reported items stolen. All vehicles involved in these incidents were left unlocked and unattended by the victims. Troopers are asking citizens to follow these five easy steps to help combat this ongoing problem:
Always keep vehicles locked, even while driving.
When parked, never leave keys in the vehicle and close all windows and the sunroof.
Never leave vehicles running and unattended.
Avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle where a passerby can see them.
Thieves prefer to work in the dark. Be particularly cautious at night where you park and try to park your vehicle in a well-lit area, if possible.
Anyone with information on the thefts from vehicles over the weekend is asked to call the MSP Rockford Post at 616-866-4411, or to call 911 to report any suspicious behavior.