October 29, 2019 – On November 1, 2019, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) will begin accepting applications for marijuana licensing under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (MRTMA), which was passed by the voters of the state of Michigan in November 2018.
“Our team has done a tremendous job preparing for this day and we’re excited to start processing applications,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “We have the right people in the right positions to ensure that the adult-use marijuana industry will roll out efficiently for businesses and safely for consumers.”
Two-Step Application Process
The MRA will be utilizing a two-step application process:
Step One – Prequalification
The main applicant and all supplemental applicants must submit Step One applications for prequalification for review by the MRA. During this step, background checks are completed on the main applicant and all supplemental applicants. There is a $6,000 nonrefundable application fee for the main applicant, which is the entity or the individual seeking to hold the state license.
Step Two – Establishment Licensing
After the main applicant and all supplemental applicants have successfully achieved Step One prequalification, the main applicant can submit Step Two licensing applications for the license type(s) it seeks to hold. During Step Two licensing, the MRA will vet the proposed marijuana establishment, including, but not limited to, business specifications, proof of financial responsibility, municipality information, and general employee information.
The physical marijuana establishment must pass an MRA inspection within 60 days of submission of a complete application. Due to the level of detail involved in the Step One and Step Two adult-use application processes – as well as the time sensitive nature of the process – the MRA strongly recommends achieving Step One Prequalification before submitting a Step Two application.
Final Approval
An applicant cannot be issued a state license until all requirements in the MRTMA and administrative rules are met. After establishment licensing (Step Two) is completed, an applicant will be required to pay an initial licensure fee for each license. Once the initial licensure fee is received, the license(s) will be issued.
License Types
To be eligible for the following license types, the main applicant does not need to possess a medical marijuana state operating license:
Class A Marijuana Grower
Marijuana Microbusiness
Designated Consumption Establishment
Marijuana Safety Compliance Facility
Marijuana Event Organizer
Temporary Marijuana Event
To be eligible for the following license types, the main applicant must possess a medical marijuana state operating license:
Class B Marijuana Grower
Class C Marijuana Grower
Excess Marijuana Grower
Marijuana Processor
Marijuana Retailer
Marijuana Secure Transporter
Applicant Information
Applicants are advised that there have been updates and revisions to the adult-use paper applications that were posted on the website on October 3, 2019. Applicants are encouraged to refer to and utilize the applications posted on the website as those are the most current. To ensure applications are processed as quickly and efficiently as possible, applicants are encouraged to submit applications through the online portal.
Current medical marijuana licensees who apply for adult-use licenses will be expedited through the application process if there are no changes in ownership.
Prospective licensees can visit Michigan.gov/MRA and click on the Adult-Use Marijuana link to see all of the information available to them to assist in the preparation of their application, including:
Application checklists and an overview of the licensing process
Step One and Step Two applications for new applicants and existing medical marijuana facility licensees
Detailed step-by-step instructions for the online applications
Instructions for new applicants and existing marijuana facility licensees for each license type
Detailed paper instruction booklet including step-by-step instructions for paper applications
While the MRA will accept paper applications, it is highly recommended that applicants use the online application, which has been specifically designed to ensure the efficient receipt of all necessary applicant information. Online applications will automatically be moved quickly into the processing system.
There are 17 potential reasons for license denial outlined in Rule 14 of the Adult-Use emergency rules. The MRA is available to assist and strongly encourages applicants to contact the MRA and ask questions prior to application submission via phone (517) 284-8599 or via email MRA-Adult-Use-Marijuana@Michigan.gov.
The MRA issued emergency administrative rules on July 3, 2019 to implement the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (MRTMA), the marijuana proposal that Michigan voters approved in 2018. Local municipalities and prospective licensees had four months to evaluate the rules and decide to what extent they want to participate. The rules ensure a fair and efficient regulatory structure for Michigan businesses as well as access to safety-tested marijuana for Michigan’s citizens and visitors.