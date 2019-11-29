he Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) announced Wednesday that adult-use marijuana retailers who also hold a license for a medical marijuana provisioning center may transfer marijuana product from their medical inventory to their adult-use inventory, beginning this Sunday, in accordance with the recent advisory bulletin.
Beginning December 1, 2019, licensed provisioning centers may transfer up to 50% of each product type (marijuana-infused product, marijuana concentrate, buds, etc.) that has been in inventory for a minimum of 30 days to their marijuana retailer inventory. All product that is transferred must have passed all state tests (including testing for the presence of Vitamin E Acetate in vape products) and those results must have been entered in the statewide monitoring system.
All marijuana product transferred from a provisioning center to a marijuana retailer must be tracked in the statewide monitoring system (METRC) and may not exceed the maximum active Delta 9 THC concentrations allowed under the ballot proposal passed by the voters in November 2018, as follows:
Gummies, baked goods, etc. – 10 mg per serving, 100 mg per container
Capsules, tinctures, etc. – 10 mg per serving, 200 mg per container
Topical products (lubricants, spa products, lotions, balms, rubs) – N/A
Products not listed – 10 mg per serving, 100 mg per container
After 10:00 AM on Sunday, December 1, 2019, MRA employees will make sure the necessary changes are made in METRC to open the transfer window to allow the marijuana product transfers to take place. Licensees must have received written permission from the MRA by Wednesday, November 27, 2019 to make the product transfers on December 1. Once the METRC changes have been made, licensees may transfer the marijuana products from their medical inventory to their adult-use inventory.