LANSING, Mich. – Due to inclement weather, aerial treatment scheduled to begin last night to combat Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been postponed. Treatment was slated to begin tonight in several Michigan counties.
Treatment schedules are weather dependent and may change. Updates to treatment schedules will be posted to Michigan.gov/EEE.
EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill. People can be infected with EEE from the bite of a mosquito carrying the viruses. Persons younger than age 15 and over age 50 are at greatest risk of severe disease following infection.
Signs of EEE infection include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches which can progress to a severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should contact a medical provider. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may also occur in some cases.
More information, including a Frequently Asked Questions document, are available at Michigan.gov/EEE.