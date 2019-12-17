Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED THIS EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. MOST OF THE ACCUMULATING SNOW SHOULD FALL FROM EARLY THIS EVENING UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT. GUSTY WINDS TONIGHT WILL RESULT IN SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF THE SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS WITH PATCHY BLOWING SNOW THAT COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WIND CHILLS WILL DROP INTO THE 5 TO -5 RANGE WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&