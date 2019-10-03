Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER IN SOUTHWEST LOWER MICHIGAN... MUSKEGON RIVER NEAR CROTON AFFECTING NEWAYGO COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTHWEST LOWER MICHIGAN... MAPLE RIVER AT MAPLE RAPIDS AFFECTING CLINTON COUNTY WHITE RIVER ABOVE WHITEHALL AFFECTING MUSKEGON COUNTY MUSKEGON RIVER AT NEWAYGO AFFECTING NEWAYGO COUNTY MUSKEGON RIVER AT BRIDGETON AFFECTING NEWAYGO COUNTY .HEAVY RAIN OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS HAS RESULTED IN MINOR RIVER FLOODING ON SEVERAL RIVERS AND CREEKS. RAIN WILL END TODAY AND ANY FLOODING SHOULD END BY NEXT WEEK. THE FOLLOWING FORECAST IS BASED ON OBSERVED AND FORECAST 48 HOUR PRECIPITATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO YOUR LOCAL RADIO... TELEVISION... OR NOAA WEATHER RADIO STATION FOR FURTHER INFORMATION. ADDITIONAL WEATHER AND RIVER INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON OUR HOMEPAGE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GRR && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WHITE RIVER ABOVE WHITEHALL. * FROM THIS MORNING TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 11:15 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 6.6 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 6.0 FEET...EXPECT MINOR FLOODING OF SEVERAL COTTAGES, CANOE LIVERIES, AND FARMLAND ALONG THE RIVER. * FLOOD HISTORY, THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 6.7 FEET ON MAR 15 2019. &&