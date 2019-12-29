LANSING, Mich. – December 20, Governor Whitmer signed every bill in the Fiscal Year 2020 supplemental budget package passed by the Michigan Legislature.
“This is a good deal for Michigan taxpayers that will provide essential funding for public health, public safety, and public education,” said Governor Whitmer. “Like any good bipartisan agreement, this includes funding priorities that both parties support. We all know that this process hasn’t been easy, but at the end of the day, we were able to work together in a bipartisan manner to reach an agreement that will benefit everyone in Michigan.”
The supplemental budget includes $45 million for the Department of Corrections, which will allow us to upgrade tethers to continue monitoring dangerous felons. And it funds the continued operation of our vocational villages, which are working effectively to ensure returning citizens have the skills they need to get a good job.
The supplemental will ensure funding to clean up Michigan’s drinking water, including $4.5 million for DHHS for lead and copper rule implementation and $15 million to EGLE, which will fully fund the governor’s $120 million executive recommendation to help clean up drinking water.
The supplemental includes funding for literacy coaches at the executive recommendation ($10.5 million), which will triple the number of literacy coaches in our state.
Finally, the supplemental also funds critical public safety measures, including $33 million for key DTMB services, like maintaining the public safety communication system used by first responders across the state.
As part of the package, Governor Whitmer signed a bill that would require the Michigan Legislature to provide the governor with a budget proposal by July 1.
“This is an important reform that will ensure our public schools know what their budget will be at the start of their fiscal year,” said Whitmer. “I’m glad that in the future, the legislature will roll up their sleeves and get a budget to my desk before their summer break.”
The bills governor Whitmer signed today include Senate Bills 152 and 154 sponsored by Sen. Jim Stamas (SD-36), House Bill 5176 sponsored by Rep. Shane Hernandez (HD-83), House Bill 5177 sponsored by Rep. Greg VanWoerkom (HD-91), House Bills 4336 sponsored by Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, and House Bill 4574 and Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids.