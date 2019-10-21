LANSING, Mich. -Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Michigan, to be lowered to half-staff immediately, Friday, October 18 until the day after interment to honor the life and service of former Governor Milliken.
“Governor Milliken was a true statesman who led our state with integrity and honor,” Whitmer said. “He had a unique ability to bring people from both sides of the aisle together for the betterment of Michigan. I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Governor Milliken’s family for their loss.”
Governor Milliken is the longest-serving governor in Michigan history. He began his service as an air combat soldier in the U.S. Army during World War II, earning a Purple Heart. Milliken was elected to the state Senate in 1961 and served as the 52nd lieutenant governor until 1969. He became governor after George Romney resigned to join President Nixon’s Administration and was elected for three additional terms in office. He passed away at home in Traverse City at the age of 97.
The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of former Governor William Milliken by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.