Today

Partly cloudy. High 26F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.