Today

Snow showers. High 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.