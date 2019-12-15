WHITEHALL – A stop sign will soon replace the need for a crossing guard at an intersection in front of Shoreline Elementary School, 205 E. Market St.
The city council approved a traffic order to locate a stop sign for eastbound traffic on Market St. at S. Livingston St. There are already stop signs for westbound Market St. and S. Livingston St. at the intersection.
According to the traffic order, the stop sign will create the necessary break in traffic to allow safe crossing of pedestrians and students at that intersection.
The city reports it has been increasingly difficult to hire and retain crossing guards, and creates an ongoing expense. Currently, a crossing guard is used to create a traffic break for a safe crossing of the street by students.
According to the city there are few students who cross that intersection and some of those are escorted by adults.