MONTAGUE – After their most recent audit the City of Montague was flagged by the State of Michigan Department of Treasury.
The city received a letter saying, “Actual expenditures exceeded the amounts authorized in the budget.”
This, according to the letter, was either a violation or a deficiency to comply with local and state statute. The city was asked to submit steps they planned on taking to correct the situation.
Earlier in the year the city council approved the Cook Street sidewalk project, which had initially been budgeted for 2020 fiscal year. However, due to contractor scheduling and the pricing of the project it made more sense to begin the project in late 2019.
The project wrapped up quickly, and it was felt that it should be attributed to the 2019 fiscal year.
In the future the city will do additional budget amendments before the end of the fiscal year.
City manager Jeff Auch said the city did not exceed their budget, it was just the line item that had been exceeded. Auch said had the city not addressed the concerns of the treasury department, it could have affected its state funding.